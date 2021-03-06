 Skip to main content
Road closure continues on Decatur's Garfield Avenue
Road closure continues on Decatur's Garfield Avenue

Ameren
Provided photo

DECATUR — Work by Ameren Illinois crews to repair a gas leak in the area of the 2500 block of East Garfield Avenue in Decatur continues.

As a result, the road will remain closed in the area of the work until Sunday. A detour route has been marked.

Decatur firefighters perform training exercises 

