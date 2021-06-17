 Skip to main content
Road closure on South Lakeshore Drive

DECATUR — The road at 550 S. Lakeshore Drive will be closed beginning immediately for the replacement of the Lakeshore Pump Station.

The road is expected to be closed until March 11, 2022.

Contact Valerie Wells at (217) 421-7982. Follow her on Twitter: @modgirlreporter

