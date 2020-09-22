 Skip to main content
Road construction along US 36/Illinois 121 in Decatur
DECATUR — Road construction is underway from 19th Street to Airport Road on U.S. 36/Illinois 121 in Decatur.

The Illinois Department of Transportation project will include pavement resurfacing and patching, repairs to curbs and gutters, pedestrian improvements, and new pavement markings.

Daily lane closures are expected during the work and drivers should allow extra time for trips through this area. The work is expected to be complete in fall 2021.

Alternate routes should be considered. Drivers are urged to pay close attention to changed conditions and signs in the work zones, obey the posted speed limits, refrain from using mobile devices and be alert for workers and equipment.

