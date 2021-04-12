Road work ahead: Projects in Macon County that could slow your commute

Traffic flow will be disrupted along the following roads in Macon County because of announced projects.
Motorists are encouraged to use caution when traveling through work zones and to find alternate routes when possible.
DECATUR
- The inside lanes of South Fairview Avenue near its intersection with West King Street are expected to remain closed until about 5 p.m. Friday, April 23, to allow for concrete work.
- South 16th Street will be partially closed from 7:30 a.m. to 6 p.m. Tuesday to allow for sanitary sewer rehabilitation work.
- The outer westbound lane of East Eldorado Street and U.S. 36 will be closed from 7:30 a.m. to 6 p.m. for sanitary sewer rehabilitation work.
MOUNT ZION
- West Main and Bell streets will be reduced to one lane during repair work starting at 8 a.m. Tuesday.