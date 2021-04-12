 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Road work ahead: Projects in Macon County that could slow your commute
0 comments

Road work ahead: Projects in Macon County that could slow your commute

  • Updated
  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

President Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris will meet with a group of lawmakers today about the president's large infrastructure proposal.The president is trying to gain bipartisan support for the more than $2 trillion package.Republicans have argued it's too expensive, but the Biden administration has said it would add jobs while fixing bridges, highways and roads. 

Traffic flow will be disrupted along the following roads in Macon County because of announced projects.

Motorists are encouraged to use caution when traveling through work zones and to find alternate routes when possible.

DECATUR

  • The inside lanes of South Fairview Avenue near its intersection with West King Street are expected to remain closed until about 5 p.m. Friday, April 23, to allow for concrete work. 
  • South 16th Street will be partially closed from 7:30 a.m. to 6 p.m. Tuesday to allow for sanitary sewer rehabilitation work.
  • The outer westbound lane of East Eldorado Street and U.S. 36 will be closed from 7:30 a.m. to 6 p.m. for sanitary sewer rehabilitation work.

MOUNT ZION

  • West Main and Bell streets will be reduced to one lane during repair work starting at 8 a.m. Tuesday.

A look back at the construction of Interstate 72

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

MKE distillery cheers return of tailgating with L Flag bourbon

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Watch now: Illinois National Guard vaccination clinic

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News