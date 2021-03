DECATUR — Work by Ameren Illinois crews to repair a gas leak in the area of the 2500 block of East Garfield Avenue between 24th Street and 27th Streets in both directions in Decatur continues.

As a result, the road will remain closed in the area of the work until Friday, March 12. A detour route will be marked. Drivers should slow down, use caution and seek an alternate route around the work zone.

