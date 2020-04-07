Road work to begin on Illinois 121 in Decatur

×
DECATUR — Pavement patching will begin Thursday, April 9 on Illinois 121 between Bearsdale Drive and University Avenue in Decatur, according to the
Illinois Department of Transportation.
Drivers will experience daily lane closures with at least one lane open at all times. Business accesses within the work zone will be maintained. The work is expected to last about four weeks.
IDOT recommends drivers use alternate routes when available as well as be alert to conditions and signs in work zones, obey the posted speed limits, refrain from using mobile devices and be aware of workers and equipment.
For IDOT District 7 updates, follow social media through Twitter at
@IDOTDistrict7 or view area construction details on IDOT’s traveler information map on GettingAroundIllinois.com. Decatur firefighters perform training exercises
JIM BOWLING, HERALD & REVIEW Decatur firefighter Kerrick Sprague takes part in fire hose advancement training at 330 West Mound Road. The fire department was given the opportunity to perform training at the residence before it is removed to make way for the construction of the new fire station #5. More photos at
JIM BOWLING, HERALD & REVIEW From left, Decatur firefighters Cody Weber, Nate Shelsta, Nick Haake and Lieutenant John Baer break down hoses during a training drill at 330 West Mound Road. More photos at
JIM BOWLING, HERALD & REVIEW From left, Decatur firefighters Christopher Scott, Mike Smith and captain Mike Emmerd work on ventilation techniques during a training session on the roof of the house at 330 West Mound Road. More photos at
JIM BOWLING, HERALD & REVIEW Decatur fire captain Mike Emmerd sets down a saw after completing a ventilation training session that included firefighters Mike Smith, middle, and Christopher Scott on the roof of the house at 330 West Mound Road. More photos at
JIM BOWLING, HERALD & REVIEW The Decatur Fire Department performs training drills at the 330 West Mound residence before it is removed to make way for the construction of the new fire station #5.
JIM BOWLING, HERALD & REVIEW The Decatur Fire Department performs training drills at the 330 West Mound residence before it is removed to make way for the construction of the new fire station #5.
JIM BOWLING, HERALD & REVIEW The Decatur Fire Department performs training drills at the 330 West Mound residence before it is removed to make way for the construction of the new fire station #5.
JIM BOWLING, HERALD & REVIEW The Decatur Fire Department performs training drills at the 330 West Mound residence before it is removed to make way for the construction of the new fire station #5.
JIM BOWLING, HERALD & REVIEW The Decatur Fire Department performs training drills at the 330 West Mound residence before it is removed to make way for the construction of the new fire station #5.
JIM BOWLING, HERALD & REVIEW The Decatur Fire Department performs training drills at the 330 West Mound residence before it is removed to make way for the construction of the new fire station #5.
JIM BOWLING, HERALD & REVIEW The Decatur Fire Department performs training drills at the 330 West Mound residence before it is removed to make way for the construction of the new fire station #5.
JIM BOWLING, HERALD & REVIEW The Decatur Fire Department performs training drills at the 330 West Mound residence before it is removed to make way for the construction of the new fire station #5.
JIM BOWLING, HERALD & REVIEW The Decatur Fire Department performs training drills at the 330 West Mound residence before it is removed to make way for the construction of the new fire station #5.
JIM BOWLING, HERALD & REVIEW The Decatur Fire Department performs training drills at the 330 West Mound residence before it is removed to make way for the construction of the new fire station #5.
JIM BOWLING, HERALD & REVIEW The Decatur Fire Department performs training drills at the 330 West Mound residence before it is removed to make way for the construction of the new fire station #5.
JIM BOWLING, HERALD & REVIEW The Decatur Fire Department performs training drills at the 330 West Mound residence before it is removed to make way for the construction of the new fire station #5.
JIM BOWLING, HERALD & REVIEW The Decatur Fire Department performs training drills at the 330 West Mound residence before it is removed to make way for the construction of the new fire station #5.
