Road work to begin on Illinois 121 in Decatur

DECATUR — Pavement patching will begin Thursday, April 9 on Illinois 121 between Bearsdale Drive and University Avenue in Decatur, according to the Illinois Department of Transportation.

Drivers will experience daily lane closures with at least one lane open at all times. Business accesses within the work zone will be maintained. The work is expected to last about four weeks.

IDOT recommends drivers use alternate routes when available as well as be alert to conditions and signs in work zones, obey the posted speed limits, refrain from using mobile devices and be aware of workers and equipment.

For IDOT District 7 updates, follow social media through Twitter at @IDOTDistrict7 or view area construction details on IDOT’s traveler information map on GettingAroundIllinois.com.

