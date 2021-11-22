Roads around Decatur reopen as the city finishes projects

DECATUR – Drivers will be pleased to hear that roadway closures and projects around Decatur are starting to clear way and open back up.

After weeks of demolition crews taking apart the Walrus Manufacturing Co. warehouse – which started to partially collapse late last month – Martin Luther King Jr. Drive is now open for the public to use again.

Deputy City Manager Jon Kindseth said the road and sidewalks reopened on Friday, Nov. 19, after city staff members met with the contractors leading demolition process earlier that week and learned that they could accelerate the process as long as the weather permitted it.

Even though the area around the building is secure, Kindseth said the city is not going to let the building exist in the shape that it is and the building’s owner, John C. Ballog, has agreed to have the rest of the structure demolished and cleaned up but he first needs to get some items out before they can continue.

The intersection of Airport, Norfolk and Country Club Roads is also open for regular use after undergoing a street reconstruction since Nov. 9, said Kindseth.

“I know that it was disruptive for people that live in that area as well as public transit, so I’m glad to see the project is done,” Kindseth said.

Kindseth said the city will continue to finish the concrete work, sidewalks, and curbs of South Jasper Street between Eldorado and Wood streets through the end of this year and will resurface the road with a new coat of asphalt in the spring.

Kindseth said other projects to look out for include the Center Street Bridge – which has been reduced to one lane for about a year now and should reopen within a week or so – and any water or sewer main repairs which the city has committed to fix with funds from the American Rescue Plan.

For example, the recent closure of Pershing Road between Martin Luther King Jr. Drive and U.S. 51 happened because of water main break and was just repaired and covered over with concrete this past weekend.

“It’s just normal city work that we don’t really think anybody’s interested in but it usually does impact somebody or a lot people,” Kindseth said. At the end of the day, the community belongs to the people that live here.”

