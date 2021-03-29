Roads between East William, North Park streets closed until Thursday

DECATUR — Work beginning around 7 a.m. Wednesday will cause complete closure between East William and North Park streets.

A news release from the city of Decatur says crews will be operating a crane to remove and deliver equipment to a building rooftop located on North Water Street. Approximately 200 feet between East William and North Park is estimated to be closed until around 5 p.m. Thursday.

A detour route will be established. Motorists are asked to slow down and use caution while in the area and work zone.

