Roads remain hazardous, another round of snow forecasted for Wednesday, weather officials say

DECATUR — Dangerous travel conditions remain possible Tuesday morning due to strong winds causing snow drifts, according to the National Weather Service in Lincoln.
The weather service said snow drifts especially pose a hazard in open and rural areas. Morning conditions also include bitter winds as low as 15 degrees below zero, but should warm up around noon, weather officials say.
Many public buildings are closed today. Go to herald-review.com for an updated listing of closures and cancellations.
Bruce Bird, Macon County engineer, said county roads are following a similar trend as heavy winds Monday and overnight was causing snow to blow back over onto the roads not long after snow plows came through. Bird said "the roads in town are snow-packed and quite passable."
"The ones out in the country in many places are only one lane wide because they're drifted in," he said. "We’re hoping that with the wind looking like it’s going to lay down a little bit that we can actually get it out to two lanes and then have another crew come in tonight with some bigger equipment and get things pushed back even further."
Winds are expected to calm down into Tuesday evening, according to the weather service.
The weather service is forecasting another possible round of snowfall through the Central Illinois region starting Wednesday and into Thursday. As of Tuesday, there was a 40% chance of snowfall predicted for Wednesday, 30% in the evening, with wind chills reaching a low of negative 6 degrees during the day.
