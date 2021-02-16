 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Roads remain hazardous, another round of snow forecasted for Wednesday, weather officials say
0 comments
alert top story

Roads remain hazardous, another round of snow forecasted for Wednesday, weather officials say

{{featured_button_text}}

DECATUR — Dangerous travel conditions remain possible Tuesday morning due to strong winds causing snow drifts, according to the National Weather Service in Lincoln

The weather service said snow drifts especially pose a hazard in open and rural areas. Morning conditions also include bitter winds as low as 15 degrees below zero, but should warm up around noon, weather officials say

Many public buildings are closed today. Go to herald-review.com for an updated listing of closures and cancellations.

Bruce Bird, Macon County engineer, said county roads are following a similar trend as heavy winds Monday and overnight was causing snow to blow back over onto the roads not long after snow plows came through. Bird said "the roads in town are snow-packed and quite passable."

Support Local Journalism

Your membership makes our reporting possible.
{{featured_button_text}}

"The ones out in the country in many places are only one lane wide because they're drifted in," he said. "We’re hoping that with the wind looking like it’s going to lay down a little bit that we can actually get it out to two lanes and then have another crew come in tonight with some bigger equipment and get things pushed back even further."

Winds are expected to calm down into Tuesday evening, according to the weather service

The weather service is forecasting another possible round of snowfall through the Central Illinois region starting Wednesday and into Thursday. As of Tuesday, there was a 40% chance of snowfall predicted for Wednesday, 30% in the evening, with wind chills reaching a low of negative 6 degrees during the day. 

PHOTOS: Locals brave the extreme weather in Decatur

Contact Garrett Karsten at (217) 421-6949. Follow him on Twitter: @GarrettKarsten

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Watch Now: Related Video

Watch now: Normal train derailment leads to chaotic morning

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News