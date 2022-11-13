 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Robber on bike grabs woman's billfold outside Decatur store, police report

DECATUR — A robber on a bicycle rode up and snatched a woman’s billfold as she was walking from her car to a Decatur grocery store, police report.

Detective Sgt. Steve Carroll said the 52-year-old victim was robbed at 6:30 p.m. Friday outside the Aldi store at 510 E. Pershing Road.

“She said she was on her way into the store when somebody rode up on their bike, reached out and snatched the billfold out of her hand and kept on riding,” Carroll added. “She said the robber had a mask on or a hoodie or something like that.”

Police have no detailed description of the suspect and are reviewing surveillance camera footage that might show the crime. Carroll said the woman was not hurt.

