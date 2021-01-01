Rock Springs Nature Center closed until further notice under COVID-19 safety precautions

DECATUR — Macon County Conservation District officials say Rock Springs Nature Center will be closed until further notice due to COVID-19 safety precautions.

A statement released by the district on Friday cited the Illinois Department of Public Health's advisement against group gatherings and travel as reasoning behind the temporary closing of the nature center and suspension of in-person programs and events through January.

Mini Camp Nature Kits can still be retrieved via curbside pick-up and upcoming winter virtual programs are on the way. Trails and outdoor activities including hiking, walking and nature exploration remain open.

Updates and information on virtual programs can be found at maconcountyconservation.org or on the conservation district's Facebook page.

PHOTOS: Mount Zion cross country meet at Fort Daniel Conservation Area

Contact Garrett Karsten at (217) 421-6949. Follow him on Twitter: @GarrettKarsten

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.