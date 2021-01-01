 Skip to main content
Rock Springs Nature Center closed until further notice under COVID-19 safety precautions
DECATUR — Macon County Conservation District officials say Rock Springs Nature Center will be closed until further notice due to COVID-19 safety precautions.

A statement released by the district on Friday cited the Illinois Department of Public Health's advisement against group gatherings and travel as reasoning behind the temporary closing of the nature center and suspension of in-person programs and events through January. 

Mini Camp Nature Kits can still be retrieved via curbside pick-up and upcoming winter virtual programs are on the way. Trails and outdoor activities including hiking, walking and nature exploration remain open.

Updates and information on virtual programs can be found at maconcountyconservation.org or on the conservation district's Facebook page.  

