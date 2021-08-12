 Skip to main content
Rollover crash closes northbound U.S. 51

Christine Drive

Emergency crews respond to the U.S. 51 in Decatur on Thursday. 

 CHRIS COATES, HERALD & REVIEW
DECATUR — A rollover crash has closed northbound Business U.S. 51-North Water Street at East Christine Drive.

The vehicle on its side is on Christine Drive between the northbound and southbound lanes of U.S. 51. Another vehicle was in the grassy median as of 6:35 p.m. Thursday.

A wooden power pole was also snapped off and a utility line was in the roadway. 

Numerous emergency crews, as well as Ameren, were on the scene as light rain fell. 

Southbound U.S. 51 lanes are open. 

The scene is just north of Brettwood Village Shopping Center. 

This is a developing story and will be updated.

