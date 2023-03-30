DECATUR — Konnor W. Burns, the Decatur man police say has a track record of fleeing from them at high speeds, is now parked in prison.
Burns, 33, was sentenced to 18 months after pleading guilty to aggravated fleeing from police and driving on a revoked license.
The defendant appeared March 24 in Macon County Circuit Court and took a plea deal negotiated by defense attorney Caleb Brown.
The deal saw him sentenced to 18 months on each offense, but Judge Jeffrey Geisler ordered that the sentences will be served concurrently. And with time knocked off to compensate for the months spent in jail since his arrest July 28, plus other credits, court documents show Burns will have less than four months left to serve on his sentence.
A sworn affidavit from Decatur police said Burns' latest flight from the cops occurred around 1 a.m. May 18 after an attempt to pull him over in the 1200 block of East Wood Street.
Burns had slammed his car into reverse when a squad car pulled in front of him and then accelerated away at speeds touching 100 mph. His vehicle was found crashed and abandoned a short time later in the middle of 28th Street near the intersection with Faries Parkway.
Officer Philip Ganley, who signed the affidavit, said Burns had two prior arrests for fleeing and eluding police. Ganley said police also seized 7 grams of methamphetamine from the car Burns was driving in the latest incident, but a third charge accusing him of dealing in the drug was dismissed as part of the plea deal.
