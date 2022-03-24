Sanitary District of Decatur wrapping up $9-million project in South Shores

DECATUR — The black pipes that have line roads in the South Shores area of Decatur since October are slowly going away, marking the end of a $9-million Sanitary District of Decatur project to improve and repair aging underground infrastructure.

The project was part of the sanitary district’s 20-year capital improvement plan, which identified four miles of the South Shores Interceptor Sewer that runs along Lake Decatur, stretching from the Sand Creek bridge on South Shores Drive to Illinois 48 at the Sangamon River as one of the most critical lines in need of repair.

“Completion of this project ensures continued effectiveness and safety of the wastewater infrastructure that residents and businesses in Decatur and Mount Zion rely on daily,” said sanitary district Executive Director Kent Newton.

The South Shores Interceptor securely transports sewage from southeast Decatur and all of Mount Zion, preventing wastewater from escaping into Lake Decatur and residential areas.

Newton said the original interceptor was installed in the mid-1960s and that over time the pipes develop small cracks and the joints can start to loosen or pull apart.

The Sanitary District of Decatur is the regional wastewater treatment authority for central Macon County, providing wastewater treatment services to more than 80,000 residents of Decatur, Forsyth, Mount Zion, Argenta, Oreana, and for industrial and commercial users in the Decatur metropolitan area.

The district has previously improved 14.5 miles of sewer lines with 67 miles left to fully rehabilitate the system.

The method used was a “cured-in-place” lining technique, which creates a new liner inside the existing pipe that is reliable and durable, lasting approximately 50 years before additional repairs would be needed, Newton said.

It reduces erosion, can improve flow capacity and is significantly less intrusive than traditional pipe repair. As part of the initiative, manholes along the length of the sewer line were also rehabilitated.

Officials said the temporary above-ground pipes are in the process of being removed and driveways and grass affected by the project will be restored as weather permits.

The project was financed by the Clean Water State Revolving Fund, which provides resources necessary to build, maintain and improve the infrastructure of water resources. The fund is administered by the Illinois Environmental Protection Agency and repaid through property taxes paid to the sanitary district.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0