'Saturation' enforcement nets 85 arrests in Coles and other counties

CHARLESTON — A widespread police crackdown on crime, with stepped up patrols in a nine-county area including Coles, Christian and Moultrie, netted 85 arrests on charges ranging from sexual abuse and child porn to drugs and illegal weapons.

A news release from the Illinois State Police said its troopers worked with local law enforcement in “Project Safe Neighborhood” which started in October and still continues. The stepped-up patrols are known as “saturation details.”

The release added: “Seized during the details were 12 guns, 1,725 grams (nearly four pounds) of methamphetamine, 112,665 grams (more than 248 pounds) of cannabis, 15 LSD doses, 14 grams of cocaine, 5,311 grams (11 pounds) of mushrooms and two stolen vehicles.”

In addition to the arrests, 199 warnings were issued along with 142 citations.

The enhanced patrols are paid for by grants from the U.S. Department of Justice. Gregory K. Harris, U.S. Attorney for the Central District of Illinois, said: “...Project Safe Neighborhood targeted enforcement patrols, in partnership with local law enforcement agencies, has and continues to be effective in removing individuals from our cities that are responsible for the increase in violence.

“Continued enforcement by Illinois State Police, in collaboration and cooperation with local law enforcement agencies, not only increases the public confidence in knowing that law enforcement is working together to make neighborhoods safe, but also increases the trust between law enforcement and the communities that they serve.”

