Scammers using bogus debit cards to steal identity, state's attorney says

DECATUR — A warning about a scam involving unemployment benefit debit cards has been issued by Macon County State’s Attorney Jay Scott.
According to Scott, residents have reported receiving the cards even though they haven’t applied for unemployment benefits. He said scammers steal the identity of the victims, especially targeting senior citizens, open unemployment accounts in their names, then change the address on the account to have future debit cards sent to another location.
Scott said anyone receiving such a debit card who has not applied for unemployment should not activate or use the card, and should promptly report this fraud to the Illinois Department of Employment Security at 1-800-814-0513 or online at the IDES website.
