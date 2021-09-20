Search continues for missing Illinois State University; fundraising totals $12,503 to support search

BLOOMINGTON — A GoFundMe page to raise money for finding a missing Illinois State University student has generated $12,503 as of Monday.

A total of 237 donors have contributed to the effort.

Graduate student Jelani Day, 25, was last seen the morning of Aug. 24 walking into the Beyond/Hello store in Bloomington, police said.

He was last seen wearing a blue baseball hat, a Jimi Hendrix T-shirt, white shorts and black shoes, but the clothing was found in Day’s car two days later, police said. Police said his 2019 Chrysler 300 was located Aug. 26 in the woods south of Peru's Illinois Valley YCMA, which is 60 miles north of Bloomington.

Anyone who saw Day or his vehicle is asked to call Bloomington police Detective Paul Jones at 309-434-2548 or at pjones@cityblm.org.

