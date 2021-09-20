Search continues for missing Illinois State University; fundraising totals $12,503 to support search

BLOOMINGTON —
A GoFundMe page to raise money for finding a missing Illinois State University student has generated $12,503 as of Monday.
A total of 237 donors have contributed to the effort.
Graduate student Jelani Day, 25, was last seen the morning of Aug. 24 walking into the Beyond/Hello store in Bloomington, police said.
He was last seen wearing a blue baseball hat, a Jimi Hendrix T-shirt, white shorts and black shoes, but the clothing was found in Day’s car two days later, police said.
Police said his 2019 Chrysler 300 was located Aug. 26 in the woods south of Peru's Illinois Valley YCMA, which is 60 miles north of Bloomington.
Anyone who saw Day or his vehicle is asked to call Bloomington police Detective Paul Jones at 309-434-2548 or at
pjones@cityblm.org.
A look at all of the images released in search for Jelani Day
Jelani Day updated clothing
Bloomington police have provided an updated description of the clothing Jelani Day may have been wearing when he went missing on Aug. 24.
PROVIDED BY BLOOMINGTON POLICE
Jelani Day at Beyond/Hello
This video still shows Jelani Day at Beyond/Hello in Bloomington around 9:15 a.m. Aug. 24. Bloomington police ask anyone who saw him after that to contact them.
PROVIDED BY BLOOMINGTON POLICE
Jelani Day car with updated timeframe
Bloomington Police Department has updated the time frame of when Jelani Day may have gone missing. The car was found in a wooded area of Peru last Thursday.
PROVIDED BY BLOOMINGTON POLICE
082821-blm-loc-day3
Pictured is a white 2019 Chrysler 300 belonging to 25-year-old Jelani J.J. Day, who was reported missing Wednesday by his family. Bloomington Police said law enforcement are continuing to search for him.
PHOTO PROVIDED BY BLOOMINGTON POLICE
082821-blm-loc-day2
Pictured is a white 2019 Chrysler 300 belonging to 25-year-old Jelani J.J. Day, who was reported missing Aug. 25. Bloomington police said law enforcement are continuing to search for him.
PHOTO PROVIDED BY BLOOMINGTON POLICE
Jelani Day
Photos showing Jelani Day, provided by the Bloomington Police Department. The right-most photo is a screenshot of security camera footage recorded Tuesday — police say that is the last recorded image of him.
PHOTO PROVIDED BY BLOOMINGTON POLICE
