Search continues for missing person in Pana

PANA — Illinois State Police said that a search for a missing person is expanding near the Tri-County Fairgrounds.

Family and friends of Daniel Crosby have not had any contact with him since Feb. 27, when he was in Pana. Crosby was reported missing to the Carterville Department on Thursday.

"Additional information received from the public has caused investigators to expand the search area near the Tri-County Fairgrounds. The public is asked to stay out of the area near and adjacent to the fairgrounds as authorities intensify their search," police said.

Anyone with information is asked to call police at (217) 782-4750.

39 famous people who have called the Decatur area home

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0