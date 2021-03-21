Search of Pana field for missing man turns up skeletal remains

PANA — Skeletal remains were discovered Saturday during a search of a Pana field for evidence of a man who has been missing for more than a year, authorities said.

The field was near the 2500 block of East 6th Street, an area to the north and east of the last known location of Daniel Crosby and beyond areas that had previously been searched, Illinois State Police said in a news release. Family and friends of Daniel Crosby have not had any contact with him since Feb. 27, 2020 when he was in Pana. Crosby was reported missing to the Carterville Police Department on March 18, 2020.

Preliminary evaluation of the skeletal remains revealed no obvious signs of trauma. Police said additional forensic review will be required to confirm the identity.

"Additional information received from the public has caused investigators to expand the search area near the Tri-County Fairgrounds," police said Friday in advance of the search.

The search was conducted by the Illinois State Police, the Chris-Mont (Christian and Montgomery County) Emergency Management Agency, Pana Police Department, Pana Fire Department, Christian County Sheriff’s Office, Christian County Coroner’s Office, the Illinois State Police Crime Scene Services, as well as numerous other agencies.