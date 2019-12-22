Search resumes Sunday for man who fell into DeWitt County farm pond

WAPELLA - A search will resume Sunday morning at a rural Wapella farm pond where a man fell through the ice Saturday.
WEEK in Peoria reported the Wapella Fire Department said a man in his late 70s was ice fishing with his grandson when he fell through the ice. Assistant Fire Chief Jason Karr said the grandson was not hurt and called 911 immediately.
The incident occurred shortly after 1 p.m. Saturday at a farm pond east of Wapella, near the Clinton Lake state recreation area. The man was located in the pond using state sonar, but could not be recovered, WEEK said.
Dive crews from Mahomet and Hudson both were called but the search was called off because of lack of daylight.
WAPELLA — Emergency workers and the Hudson Fire Department dive team were called Saturday to a DeWitt County farm pond.
The pond is east of Wapella, behind a house in a rural area near the Clinton Lake State Recreation Area. The initial report was made about 1:30 p.m. Saturday.
An emergency worker on scene told a Pantagraph photographer that the dive team was focused on the pond. The DeWitt County Sheriff's Department and Emergency Management Agency both told the Decatur Herald & Review that no information was available.
Later, WCIA in Champaign reported a man fell through the ice while fishing, which was reported by another man who went to get help. Officials told WCIA a search will resume Sunday morning.
Firefighters from Clinton, Wapella and Mahomet were at the scene, as well as a single car from the DeWitt County Sheriff's Department.
The dive team, officially the MABAS 41 Underwater Recovery Team, is based at the Hudson department. The dive team is made up of certified divers and provides mutual aid services all over Central Illinois, according to the department website.