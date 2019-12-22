Search resumes Sunday for man who fell into DeWitt County farm pond

WAPELLA - A search will resume Sunday morning at a rural Wapella farm pond where a man fell through the ice Saturday.

WEEK in Peoria reported the Wapella Fire Department said a man in his late 70s was ice fishing with his grandson when he fell through the ice. Assistant Fire Chief Jason Karr said the grandson was not hurt and called 911 immediately.

The incident occurred shortly after 1 p.m. Saturday at a farm pond east of Wapella, near the Clinton Lake state recreation area. The man was located in the pond using state sonar, but could not be recovered, WEEK said.

Dive crews from Mahomet and Hudson both were called but the search was called off because of lack of daylight.





