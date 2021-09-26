Seat belt, child safety seat patrols coming to Macon County

DECATUR — Illinois State Police warn drivers and passengers they will be stepping up occupant restraint enforcement patrols in Macon County during October.
The patrols check for safety belt and child safety seat law compliance. State Police District 10 interim Commander, Acting Capt. Ryan Starrick, said safety belt use remains one of the most effective safety devices in vehicles, estimated to save 14,000 lives a year.
“Half of vehicle occupants killed in a traffic crash were not property buckled up,” Starrick added. “The objective of this program is to increase occupant restraint compliance through education, child seat inspections and enforcement.”
