Second credit union lobby closed temporarily due to positive COVID-19 case
0 comments

DECATUR— The Land of Lincoln Credit Union lobby at 2890 N. Oakland Ave. closed Thursday after a staff member tested positive for COVID-19.

The facility's lobby will remain closed until further notice, according to the credit union's Facebook page.

Cayla Hittmeier, chief marketing officer, said contact tracing was done through the Macon County Health Department. Anyone considered at-risk to exposure is now under quarantine and a professional crew was hired to do a deep cleaning of the facility. 

The facility at 3130 E. Mound Road was closed temporarily on Monday due to another staff member testing positive for coronavirus and expected to open again sometime next week, Hittmeier said. 

Hittmeier said these are the only two positive cases out of around 120 employees in credit union locations covering 26 counties. 

Members of the public will only be allowed in the buildings by appointment-only during the sanitation period and can still use drive-up services at any of the four Decatur locations. Lobbies at 4850 E. Prosperity Place and 1435 N. Water St. remain open for in-person visits.

Contact Garrett Karsten at (217) 421-6949. Follow him on Twitter: @GarrettKarsten

