Second dose of Moderna vaccine available in Macon County
DECATUR — Residents in Macon County who have received their first Moderna vaccine dose can receive their second this week.

The Macon County Health Department on Wednesday said plenty of appointment slots are available for those due for a second dose.

Authorities identify 27-year-old Decatur man who was fatally shot Tuesday

Anyone who hasn't spoken with a MCHD official about getting a second dose vaccination can call (217) 718-6205 or contact them online through the health department's Facebook page and website.

The department also said anyone scheduled to receive their second dose on Friday can call the same number to be scheduled Thursday instead.

COVID-19 in Missouri and Illinois: By the numbers

Contact Garrett Karsten at (217) 421-6949. Follow him on Twitter: @GarrettKarsten

