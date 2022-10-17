Second of Decatur robber siblings gets sentenced

DECATUR — The second sibling in a Decatur band of brothers robbery team has been sent to prison for 14 years.
Kyle R. Anderson, who was defending himself, took a plea deal in Macon County Circuit Court and admitted a charge of aggravated robbery. A further charge of aggravated robbery was then dismissed when Anderson, 30, appeared in court Oct. 14.
Sworn Decatur police affidavits said Anderson was the getaway driver for his brother,
Matthew R. Anderson, 34, when he robbed the Circle K Gas Station at 1315 Koester Road in Forsyth on the night of June 16, 2020, implying to the terrified cashier he was armed.
Police said the vehicle involved belonged to Kyle Anderson’s girlfriend and they also said he was driving it a few days earlier when he robbed the Subway restaurant at 1411 E. Mound Road.
Special Prosecutor Kate Kurtz said Kyle Anderson had set off on a new crime spree just six weeks after being released on parole following previous convictions for robbery and burglary.
Matthew Anderson took a plea deal in April of 2021 and was sentenced to six years in prison after pleading guilty to a charge of aggravated robbery.
