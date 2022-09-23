Second suspect arrested in Decatur murder

DECATUR — A second arrest has been made in connection with the August murder of Arrion L. McClelland.

In a news release issued Friday, Decatur police Lt. Scott Rosenbery said Kyle Escoe was taken into custody Thursday by Chicago police. He remains in their custody on $2 million bond.

Escoe, 18, was being sought on preliminary charges of first degree murder in the shooting death of McClelland, 24, who died in hospital from his wounds in the early hours of Aug. 14.

McClelland was found by police patrol officers after they responded to the area of the 1100 block of West Wood Street around 3:50 a.m. and then heard gunshots nearby.

A second suspect, Dionte A. Robinson, 24, was arrested on first degree murder charges Aug. 18 after being intercepted by members of the U.S. Marshals Violent Fugitive Task Force. Robinson remains held in the Macon County Jail with his bail set at $2 million. A preliminary hearing is set for Oct. 5.

The search continues for a third suspect, Omari C. Walker, 18, who also is wanted on a first degree murder warrant with a $2 million bail.

All preliminary charges are subject to review by the office of the state’s attorney.