See smoke east of Decatur today? Here's why

OAKLEY — Residents and drivers traveling east of Decatur near Oakley may have seen a large cloud of black smoke in the area of Angle Crossing Road and Stare Road.
Decatur Deputy City Manager Jon Kindseth said the incident is no cause for alarm.
The city owns the sediment basin near Oakley. "That's where all of the dredging from Lake Decatur went, just outside of the city limits," Kindseth said.
The area is about 500 acres with remnants of the lake's sediment. The management utilizes burning the site instead of mowing. "Because burning is considered to be more environmentally friendly than mowing or landscaping techniques," Kindseth said.
The basin burn is used early in the spring to removethe overgrowth from last year. "So that it makes way for new growth this year," Kindseth said.
Illinois Environmental Protection Agency permits are issued before a controlled burn is activated.
"They're done by fire professionals to keep the fire manageable," Kindseth said. "There's no cause for concern."
Photos: Locals brave the extreme weather in Decatur
PHOTOS: Locals brave the extreme weather in Decatur
extreme weather 1 021521.JPG
extreme weather 2 021521.JPG
extreme weather 3 021521.JPG
extreme weather 4 021521.JPG
extreme weather 5 021521.JPG
extreme weather 6 021521.JPG
extreme weather 7 021521.JPG
extreme weather 8 021521.JPG
extreme weather 9 021521.JPG
extreme weather 10 021521.JPG
extreme weather 11 021521.JPG
extreme weather 12 021521.JPG
extreme weather 13 021521.JPG
extreme weather 14 021521.JPG
extreme weather 15 021521.JPG
extreme weather 16 021521.JPG
extreme weather 17 021521.JPG
extreme weather 18 021521.JPG
extreme weather 19 021521.JPG
extreme weather 20 021521.JPG
extreme weather 21 021521.JPG
extreme weather 22 021521.JPG
extreme weather 23 021521.JPG
extreme weather 24 021521.JPG
extreme weather 25 021521.JPG
extreme weather 26 021521.JPG
extreme weather 27 021521.JPG
Contact Donnette Beckett at (217) 421-6983. Follow her on Twitter: @donnettebHR