See the map: Motorcade route to Decatur for Officer Oberheim announced
breaking

See the map: Motorcade route to Decatur for Officer Oberheim announced

DECATUR — The motorcade route bringing the body of fallen Champaign Police Officer Chris Oberheim home to Decatur Thursday afternoon will give colleagues and friends ample opportunity to salute him and pay their respects.

The convoy of vehicles is expected to arrive in Decatur around 2:30 p.m., traveling along Interstate 72 from Monticello and exiting at Illinois 121 before traveling east into Decatur and south on North Oakland Avenue for arrival at Graceland-Fairlawn Funeral Home.

The procession will begin at 1 p.m. from the Coroner’s Office at 202 Art Bartell Road in Urbana, passing by the Champaign Police Department along roads lined with police, firefighters and other first responders.

Champaign police officer slain

Officers salute as the flag-draped body of slain Champaign Police Officer Christopher Oberheim is taken into the Champaign County coroner's office Wednesday in Urbana. Oberheim died in an exchange of gunfire during a domestic violence call early Wednesday at a Champaign apartment complex, authorities said. The armed suspect was shot dead, and a fellow officer was wounded.

Schools in Monticello, where the 44-year-old Oberheim made his home with wife Amber and their four daughters, will let out 30 minutes early so teachers and students can acknowledge the officer.

The motorcade will visit Monticello by heading south on Interstate 57 to Monticello Road and westbound on Monticello Road through the town before joining I-72 for the ride to Decatur.

The motorcade bringing Oberheim, a Decatur native who began his career with Decatur Police Department, is expected to be honored by many Decatur officers, active and retired, who will man the route and be present at the funeral home.

Oberheim’s death has sent shock waves through the world of law enforcement after he was killed in a shoot-out with a domestic violence suspect early Wednesday in Champaign. The suspect also died and another officer with Oberheim was wounded.

Officer Christopher Oberheim procession route to Decatur

Oberheim served in Decatur for seven years and his brother, Joe, is a serving officer with the Decatur force. Oberheim joined Champaign Police in 2008 and both the fallen officer and his family have many friends and relatives living in the Decatur area.

“For those who knew him, Chris’s loss will leave a void that can never be replaced, but he also leaves an example that shall never be replaced,” retired Decatur Police Officer Robert A. Pittenger wrote in an email to the Herald & Review.

“He, like most law enforcement officers, chose to put his fellow human beings’ lives above his own, to the extent that he has now made the ultimate sacrifice for his fellow man. God bless Chris, his family, and the law enforcement.”

Champaign Police Officer Chris Oberheim

