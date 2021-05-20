See the map: Motorcade route to Decatur for Officer Oberheim announced

DECATUR — The motorcade route bringing the body of fallen Champaign Police Officer Chris Oberheim home to Decatur Thursday afternoon will give colleagues and friends ample opportunity to salute him and pay their respects.
The convoy of vehicles is expected to arrive in Decatur around 2:30 p.m., traveling along Interstate 72 from Monticello and exiting at Illinois 121 before traveling east into Decatur and south on North Oakland Avenue for arrival at Graceland-Fairlawn Funeral Home.
The procession will begin at 1 p.m. from the Coroner’s Office at 202 Art Bartell Road in Urbana, passing by the Champaign Police Department along roads lined with police, firefighters and other first responders.
Schools in Monticello, where the 44-year-old Oberheim made his home with wife Amber and their four daughters, will let out 30 minutes early so teachers and students can acknowledge the officer.
The motorcade will visit Monticello by heading south on Interstate 57 to Monticello Road and westbound on Monticello Road through the town before joining I-72 for the ride to Decatur.
The motorcade bringing Oberheim, a Decatur native who began his career with Decatur Police Department, is expected to be honored by many Decatur officers, active and retired, who will man the route and be present at the funeral home.
Oberheim’s death has sent shock waves through the world of law enforcement after he was killed in a shoot-out with a domestic violence suspect early Wednesday in Champaign. The suspect also died and another officer with Oberheim was wounded.
Oberheim served in Decatur for seven years and his brother, Joe, is a serving officer with the Decatur force. Oberheim joined Champaign Police in 2008 and both the fallen officer and his family have many friends and relatives living in the Decatur area.
“For those who knew him, Chris’s loss will leave a void that can never be replaced, but he also leaves an example that shall never be replaced,” retired Decatur Police Officer Robert A. Pittenger wrote in an email to the Herald & Review.
“He, like most law enforcement officers, chose to put his fellow human beings’ lives above his own, to the extent that he has now made the ultimate sacrifice for his fellow man. God bless Chris, his family, and the law enforcement.”
'Heartbreaking loss': Reaction to the death of Champaign police Officer Chris Oberheim
U.S. Rep. @RodneyDavis
Please pray for the family of Champaign Police Officer Chris Oberheim. His life was senselessly taken today while he was doing his job & keeping his community safe. We owe so much to law enforcement. Please also pray for the other officer who was shot & is in stable condition. https://t.co/VrkDEnkQET— US Rep Rodney Davis (@RodneyDavis) May 19, 2021
State Rep. Dan Caulkins, R-Decatur
State Sen. Chapin Rose, R-Mahomet
U.S. Rep. Mary Miller, R-Oakland
@SagesAthletics
Our thoughts and prayers are with the Oberheim Family, the families of Monticello, our @sages_softball program and the @ChampaignPD during this awful tragedy. Please pray for our family and all families of police officers near and far. Thank you for your service #RIP703 pic.twitter.com/SQiDyCToRz— Sages Athletics (@SagesAthletics) May 19, 2021
Illinois state Sen. @DanMcConchie
Champaign police officer Chris Oberheim tragically died this morning after being shot while responding to a domestic disturbance. Please join me in praying for his family as well as for the full recovery of the other officer also shot at the scene. https://t.co/9fR4WSxjvK— Dan McConchie (@DanMcConchie) May 19, 2021
Champaign Fire @ChiefGaryLudwig
My heart aches this morning for our @ChampaignPD— Gary Ludwig (@ChiefGaryLudwig) May 19, 2021
brothers & sisters in blue after one of their own was shot & killed in the line of duty early this morning after responding to a domestic dispute. Please keep Officer Oberheim's family & our officers in your thoughts & prayers pic.twitter.com/duikPGnFzs
Illinois State Fire Marshal @ILFireMarshal
The OSFM is saddened to learn about the passing of Champaign Police Officer Chris Oberheim. Our thoughts and prayers go out to Officer Oberheim's family, friends and his brothers and sisters of the Champaign Police Department. pic.twitter.com/P2vjnpDDj7— Office of Illinois State Fire Marshal (@ILFireMarshal) May 19, 2021
@ErikaHarold
Heartbreaking loss for the family of Champaign police officer Christopher Oberheim and for our community as a whole. I pray God would comfort Officer Oberheim's loved ones, protect those who faithfully serve, + bring peace to our community. https://t.co/UnRvasqMJ0— Erika Harold (@ErikaHarold) May 19, 2021
@MonticelloCUSD
RIP Officer Chris Oberheim #703https://t.co/XhMzng4hTj pic.twitter.com/IndUw0ZMZg— Vic Zimmerman (@MonticelloCUSD) May 19, 2021
@ILAttyGeneral
AG Raoul issues statement on the death of Champaign Police Officer Chris Oberheim. https://t.co/GKCwV2K5YL— IL Attorney General (@ILAttyGeneral) May 19, 2021
@GreenfieldIN_PD
We are saddened to hear of the loss of @ChampaignPD (IL) this morning. Ofc. Chris Oberheim was shot and killed responding to a domestic disturbance. Our thoughts and prayers are with the family, friends and the entire @ChampaignPD #EnoughIsEnough #RIP #ThinBlueLine pic.twitter.com/LLDzVQmjv0— Greenfield Police (@GreenfieldIN_PD) May 19, 2021
@OrlandParkpd
“Our thoughts and prayers go out to all members of the Champaign Police Department and to the family and friends of Champaign Police Officer Chris Oberheim. Our deepest condolences.”— Orland Park Police Dept (@OrlandParkpd) May 19, 2021
Whiteside County @SheriffBooker
My thoughts and prayers go to the Champaign Police Department and Officer Chris Oberheim family— Sheriff John Booker (@SheriffBooker) May 19, 2021
State Sen. @DarrenBaileyIL
Please join us in praying for Officer Oberheim and his family. Words cannot express the gratitude for his service and sacrifice. May we also pray for all of our officers who continue to put themselves in harms way to keep our streets and communities safe.https://t.co/H6clQbEZFg— Darren Bailey for Governor (@DarrenBaileyIL) May 19, 2021
