See the map: Motorcade route to Decatur for Officer Oberheim announced

The motorcade bringing Oberheim, a Decatur native who began his career with Decatur Police Department, is expected to be honored by many Decatur officers, active and retired, who will man the route and be present at the funeral home.

Oberheim’s death has sent shock waves through the world of law enforcement after he was killed in a shoot-out with a domestic violence suspect early Wednesday in Champaign. The suspect also died and another officer with Oberheim was wounded.

Oberheim served in Decatur for seven years and his brother, Joe, is a serving officer with the Decatur force. Oberheim joined Champaign Police in 2008 and both the fallen officer and his family have many friends and relatives living in the Decatur area.

“For those who knew him, Chris’s loss will leave a void that can never be replaced, but he also leaves an example that shall never be replaced,” retired Decatur Police Officer Robert A. Pittenger wrote in an email to the Herald & Review.

“He, like most law enforcement officers, chose to put his fellow human beings’ lives above his own, to the extent that he has now made the ultimate sacrifice for his fellow man. God bless Chris, his family, and the law enforcement.”

Contact Tony Reid at (217) 421-7977. Follow him on Twitter: @TonyJReid

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.