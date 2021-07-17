See the report: Whit's End loses permit after 3rd closure by Macon County Health Department

DECATUR — Whit's End has been closed for a third time by the Macon County Health Department.

The inspection on July 7, based on a customer complaint, found cockroach activity on the dough press machine/spice rack, the production cooler under the grill, the gap between the walls of the kitchen and prep station, the baseboard near the drive-thru window and the salad prep station. The inspector also noticed heavy house fly activity and several fly strips covered with flies, in addition to flies landing on food and equipment.

Whit's End has been closed by the health department twice in the past 12 months, once in November 2020 for cockroach activity and once in March for water and plumbing issues. The Macon County Food Ordinance dictates that the permit should be revoked for an establishment closed twice in a 12-month period. The operator, in this case Al Cohen, can petition for reinstatement.

The customer who complained had ordered three chicken strip salads to be delivered by Door Dash on July 6, and found a cockroach in the food.

