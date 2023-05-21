DECATUR — Lillie A. Bordenkecher, the Decatur woman police found with her body halfway through a stranger’s basement window while claiming to be looking for a lost cat, has been sentenced to a 12-month conditional discharge.

Bordenkecher, 45, had been set to face trial May 8 on charges of residential burglary and criminal damage. But in an appearance in Macon County Circuit Court May 2, she took a plea deal negotiated by defense attorney Susan Moorehead and admitted to a new charge of criminal trespass while a homeowner was present.

Presiding Judge Thomas Griffith then agreed to dismiss the other counts. The judge also sentenced Bordenkecher to serve 180 days in jail, but that was canceled out with credit for time spent in custody since her arrest on Dec. 9.

A sworn affidavit from the Decatur Police Department said officers had been called to a home in the 2100 block of East Wood Street on the evening of Dec. 9 by a panicked 69-year-old homeowner. She had heard the sound of someone hammering on her front door and then the sound of glass breaking in a basement window.

“(She) stated she observed a hand/arm extend through the window and into the home,” said the affidavit, signed by Officer Jake Stewart.

Police had arrived so fast that Bordenkecher was still hanging halfway through the window when she was arrested. Bordenkecher had offered up the "searching for a lost cat" story at a preliminary hearing in court, although, when cross-examined about it, Stewart said he was not aware of her mentioning the cat at the time of her arrest.

In passing sentence, the judge also ordered the defendant to undergo a mental health evaluation and complete any recommended treatment.

2023 mugshots from the Herald & Review Lourash Hirstein Phillip Gehrken Joseph A. Williams Jetrevius O. Jarrett Edwards King-Woods Wilson