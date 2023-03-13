DECATUR — A clinic on a property tax exemption for seniors is planned for 9 a.m. to noon on Tuesday, March 21, on the first floor of the Decatur Township Office Building, 1620 S. Taylorville Road.

The clinic is open to Decatur Township residents.

To qualify for the exemption, the person must be at least 65 years of age, with a total household income of $65,000 or less. Federal tax return for 2022 and all supporting 1099 forms for everyone in the home are needed during the clinic.

The event is on first come, first served basis. No registration is required.

For more information, contact office at 217-428-3479.