September murder suspect now held in Macon County Jail

DECATUR — Police in Decatur now have one of their most wanted in custody: murder suspect Bryan C. McGee.

The 22-year-old Chicago man had been sought since the early hours of Sept. 19 when 17-year-old Demeshiona Miller-Fonville was shot to death in a parked car in the 1300 block of East Walnut Street.

No one from the Decatur Police Department was available Sunday to comment on the arrest, but Macon County Jail records show McGee was booked into the facility at 7:09 a.m. Saturday.

The charge list against him includes two counts of first degree murder and shows his bail has been set at more than $2 million.

Police reports about the murder said McGee rode around with identified members of the Jumpout street gang hunting for members of the rival East Side Gang. They had opened fire as they drove past Miller-Fonville; a 17-year-old male in the car with her was also wounded severely but survived. Police did not describe the victims as members of any gang.

Other occupants of the car McGee was in have already been arrested and charged with murder. Drelyn M. Oneal, 20, has pleaded not guilty to four alternate murder counts and a charge of attempted murder and a further count of being a felon in possession of a firearm.

Quantarius S. Beasley, 20, whom prosecutors accuse of driving the vehicle McGee and Oneal were in, has also entered not guilty pleas to murder charges.

A woman police said was also present in the suspects’ car, 19-year-old Celeste B. Bowman of Oakley, was initially arrested on preliminary murder charges, but those were later dropped. She is now free on bail of $250,000, having posted a $25,000 bond, and it appears she may be a crucial prosecution witness against the others.

Contact Tony Reid at (217) 421-7977. Follow him on Twitter: @TonyJReid

