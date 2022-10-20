Serial Decatur burglar and meth addict gets 7 year sentence

DECATUR — Serial burglar and methamphetamine addict Brent E. Crockett and his family pleaded for him to get a court sentence that would allow him to leave the Macon County Jail and stay away from bad influences in Decatur.

Macon County Circuit Court Presiding Judge Thomas Griffith granted the wish Thursday, but only in part: Crockett was sentenced to leave the jail with a seven year prison sentence.

And Griffith told the 35-year-old Crockett he was getting off lightly with that punishment, the maximum that had been recommended by prosecutors.

“To be frank, Mr. Crockett, even though I am not a harsh sentencer, if the state had asked for more, I would have given them more,” the judge said of the prison time he had imposed.

Crockett had earlier pleaded guilty to a single charge of burglary in a plea deal that saw 11 other burglary charges dismissed. The charge he admitted to dated to 3:46 a.m. April 29 when a sworn affidavit said Decatur police, who already had him under surveillance following previous crimes, caught the defendant red-handed as he broke into the New Moon Cafe at 3747 E. William Street Road.

Prosecutors said the crime was just one of a burglary spree that took place over several months targeting restaurants, gaming parlors and other businesses.

Pleading for leniency on his behalf, Crockett’s sister-in-law, Jennifer Considine, said the family hoped to keep him away from Decatur influences that tempted him to take drugs. She said he had a job lined up and waiting for him in Sullivan.

Crockett then spoke and apologized for what he had done, claiming he was driven by his addiction to meth. He said he had been part of a drug treatment program while held in the Macon County Jail and was working hard to turn his life around so he could be a good father to his 4-month-old daughter, now in the custody of the state.

“I was in a bad place, mentally,” he said of his addiction. “I have spent the last five months working on my recovery and finding ways to make sure I don’t ever use again.”

Chief Public Defender Michelle Sanders said she could not defend Crockett’s record, which includes “a lot of cases” and previous time spent in prison. But she also said there was no doubt his life had been compromised by a long-standing drug addiction problem.

She urged the court to be lenient and recognize that instead of just sitting in jail, he had “tried to better himself” by taking part in drug treatment he was desperate to continue when released.

Assistant Macon County State’s Attorney Timothy Tighe acknowledged Crockett had a problem but said mercy had its limits. “...At some point we have to ask about deterrents to others, and what about the protection of the community?” he said.

Imposing sentence, Griffith also ordered Crockett to pay $42,000 in restitution and agreed to recommend he receive drug abuse treatment while incarcerated.

“I hope you get some drug treatment… methamphetamine addiction, at least to my understanding, is a very difficult thing to overcome,” the judge told him. “And, when you get out, I hope you do some good with your life.”