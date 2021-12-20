Serial Decatur sex offender rule breaker faces new charges

DECATUR — A Decatur man who is a serial breaker of the registration rules for sex offenders is now back in jail, accused of infringing the rules yet again.

Jessie L. Walker, 61, is pleading not guilty to one charge of breaking sex offender regulations by entering a school campus. He also denies a second charge of being in violation of the regulations by not living at the registered address he had given to Decatur police.

A sworn affidavit signed by Detective Charles Hendricks lists seven convictions for breaking the sex offender registry requirements racked up by Walker since 1999. He’s been sentenced to prison periods ranging from 18 months to five years on each of the violations, with the latest sentence of five years handed down in January 2018. Total prison sentences over the seven convictions adds up to 21 years.

Giving evidence last week in Macon County Circuit Court, Hendricks said Walker was caught this time entering a school to collect a young girl who is a relative and take her home.

A sworn affidavit signed by Hendricks, whose responsibilities include monitoring sex offenders for registration compliance, said teachers were unaware, at first, of Walker’s criminal history. “The child was allowed to leave with Walker after advising she knew him…” Hendricks said in the affidavit.

Later, a teacher checked the sex offender registry maintained by the Illinois State Police and discovered that Walker was listed as a “sexual predator.” He had been convicted in 1994 of aggravated criminal sexual assault involving a victim under the age of 13.

Hendricks said video surveillance provided by the school showed Walker “walking on school property among school children” on the afternoon of Nov. 18. “The subject then escorts a young female away…” Hendricks added.

Later interviewed by the detective, Walker is quoted as telling him: “... He knows that he can’t be on school property and he made a mistake.”

Hendricks said when he then checked the Decatur address of a relative that Walker had listed as his home, the relative told him that Walker only spends the night there “once in a while.”

Judge Forbes ruled there was probable cause to try Walker on the charges and scheduled a pretrial hearing for Jan. 27. A check of Macon County Jail records Sunday showed Walker is still in “protective custody” after his arrest Nov. 24. Bail is set at $75,000, meaning he would need to post a bond of $7,500 to be released.

