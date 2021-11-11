Serial Decatur shoplifter steals $200 of dishwasher pods, police say

DECATUR — Police report a Decatur man with a long shopping list of previous retail theft convictions has been stealing again, this time trying to walk out of a store with more than $200 worth of dishwasher detergent pods.

A sworn affidavit from Decatur police said an “asset protection employee” at the Walmart store on East Maryland Street had noticed the 60-year-old man stuffing the pods into a black duffel bag inside his shopping cart. The employee is quoted as telling police the man then tried to leave without making any attempt to pay before he was intercepted and detained.

The allegation of theft dates to July 7 but the affidavit said the man was not arrested until Nov. 8; it did not explain the reason for the delay.

Detective Adam Siefman, who signed the affidavit, said a check of the man’s criminal history revealed 10 retail theft, theft and burglary convictions dating back to 1988.

Siefman said the man also has four pending theft from store charges that date from 2020 through 2017.

Adding to that list will be the latest preliminary charges, which allege committing retail theft while having prior retail theft convictions and a charge of burglary.

A check of the Macon County Jail on Thursday showed the man remained in custody with bail set at $13,000, meaning he must post a bond of $1,300 to be freed.

All preliminary charges are subject to review by the state attorney’s office.

