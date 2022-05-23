Serial robber armed with a crowbar is now jailed, Decatur Police say

DECATUR — A serial robber who launched a one-man crime wave in Decatur while armed with a crowbar is now jailed, police report.

Sworn affidavits from Decatur police say the 44-year-old man, who has a long criminal record, carried out two robberies on consecutive days and committed two more before he was caught May 20.

The man struck first April 29 when he targeted Waite’s Dry Cleaners at 1004 S. Main St. He accosted the 32-year-old woman working there and, wielding a distinctive crowbar with a yellow handle, demanded money.

The affidavits say the next day he struck again, this time targeting Duffy’s Discount Tobacco store at 2239 E. William St. “The (cashier) advised officers that this subject demanded all the money and threatened to batter her with the crowbar if she did not comply,” the affidavits said.

Police watched surveillance camera footage and saw the same crowbar with the familiar yellow handle.

And they were to see it again while reviewing surveillance tapes of the May 3 robbery of the Subway restaurant at 1621 E. Eldorado St. The robber carrying the weapon is seen walking into the kitchen area and grabbing a 20-year-old female employee by the shoulder while yelling “Where’s the money at?” The affidavits said he then grabbed the entire cash register before running away.

His fourth and final robbery happened just before 8:30 p.m. May 20 when he approached a 35-year-old female employee of the American Red Cross who was parked outside their offices at 2674 N. Main St.

“(He) placed the crowbar on her forehead and stated ‘Give me your (expletive) wallet’ and ‘It better have (expletive) money in it,’” said the affidavit for this crime, signed by Officer Paul Vickers.

The woman was then described as throwing her backpack out the car window, and her purse. The items contained hundreds of dollars in cash, debit cards and a tablet computer among other personal belongings.

The victim told police the robber left in a white Dodge Magnum car which police patrols later spotted in the 900 block of West Division Street. Vickers said officers pursued as the driver fled before he crashed into a tree and was chased down on foot in the 1400 block of North Church Street.

“During a probable cause search of the vehicle, an approximately 24-inch pry bar (with yellow handle), two black ski masks (and personal property belonging to the Red Cross employee) were located,” Vickers said.

He also said the female victim made a positive identification of the robber during a “street show-up” which the police organized. Vickers said the accused robber refused to say anything.

The officer noted the man has five convictions for burglary dating to 1995 and convictions for dealing in both cocaine and cannabis. He has been sentenced to two prison terms of eight years each, and one term each of 11 years and another of three years.

The man is now booked on four preliminary counts of armed robbery, one count of aggravated fleeing, one count of resisting arrest and one count of parole violation. A check of Macon County Jail records on Monday showed he remained in custody with bail set at more than $1 million.

All preliminary charges are subject to review by the state's attorney’s office.

Contact Tony Reid at (217) 421-7977. Follow him on Twitter: @TonyJReid

