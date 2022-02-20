Serial shoplifter caught with help from his dad, Decatur police report

DECATUR — Police report that a serial television, sound bar and hammer drill thief, who targeted stores in Decatur and Forsyth, has been caught with some help from his father.

A sworn affidavit from the Decatur Police Department said the 43-year-old suspect was seen fleeing in a van with a Florida registration that turned out to be registered to the suspect, whose 77-year-old father lives in Decatur.

“Detectives made contact with (the father) and provided him with surveillance photographs of the unknown (suspect) and white van,” said the affidavit. “(The father) identified the subject as being his son.”

Police said the man first struck Jan. 5 when he walked into the Walmart store at 4224 North Prospect Drive in Decatur and soon walked out wheeling a $358 television and a $269 sound bar in a cart without making any attempt to pay.

The affidavit said the man turned out to be the suspect wanted in several other theft reports, all involving televisions and sound bars.

A sworn affidavit from the Macon County Sheriff’s Office said he struck at the Menards store in Forsyth on Jan. 27, helping himself this time to a $439 rotary hammer drill.

Sgt. Roger Pope, who signed the affidavit, said the man wheeled the drill out of the store at 11:15 a.m. and “pawn sheets” later reviewed by police showed he had pawned the drill just over 35 minutes later for $180.

Pope said he targeted Menards again on Feb. 6, this time wheeling out a hammer drill priced at $600. Surveillance footage shows the man cutting off zip ties holding the display model drill before loading it in his cart and strolling away.

The man was arrested Feb. 8 and booked on multiple counts of retail theft. A check of Macon County Jail records Sunday showed he remained in custody in lieu of posting bail set at $15,000, requiring a bond payment of $500.

All preliminary charges are subject to review by the state's attorney’s office.

Contact Tony Reid at (217) 421-7977. Follow him on Twitter: @TonyJReid

