Serial window smasher enters mental health court program

DECATUR — Howard D. Lovelady, the baseball bat-wielding serial smasher of Masonic temple windows throughout Central Illinois, has pleaded guilty to charges of criminal damage.

The plea was the price of a plea deal that saw Lovelady, 29, accepted into Macon County Circuit Court’s mental health court program. Lovelady, who left a damage bill behind of more than $25,000 after his rampages, will avoid prison and even a criminal record if he completes all court-mandated mental health treatment and other strict behavior requirements.

Sworn affidavits filed by Decatur police said Lovelady had launched a series of vandalism attacks on the downtown Decatur Masonic Temple and a temple in Blue Mound in January and February.

He had smashed multiple windows and doors and been caught shortly afterward. Decatur police report he was released on bail from the Macon County Jail on March 22 and, the next night, had shown up outside the Decatur temple and ripped an air conditioner out of a window.

A temple staff member who confronted Lovelady said he had bricks in his hand and had walked around the building several times. “(The staff member) said… Howard was taunting him by saying things such as ‘You won’t do nothing,’” said one affidavit.

Blue Mound Police Chief Chad Lamb later told the Herald & Review that Lovelady was the prime suspect in a series of temple window smashing, not only in Decatur and Blue Mound but also targeting temples in Mattoon, Arcola and Springfield.

Lovelady appeared in court Monday and told Judge Phoebe Bowers that he was pleading guilty to two counts of criminal damage; one charge involved a damage amount in excess of $500 and the other in excess of $10,000. Four additional criminal damage charges were then dismissed along with charges of criminal trespass and disorderly conduct.

Bowers warned Lovelady that if he flunks out of the mental health court program he will face going back into the regular criminal justice system where his guilty pleas carry penalties of up to five years in prison.

“You have to be at court when they tell you to be at court, you have to keep all of your appointments, don’t miss them…” said Bowers. She told him he had to be “completely honest” with the court and admit any problems he’s having, like lapsing into drug use.

“So just keep us informed and we will try to help you as best we can, but you have to participate,” Bowers told Lovelady. The judge then ordered the defendant’s release from the Macon County Jail, where he has been held in custody since July 6.