Service truck operator airlifted after I-72 crash in Macon County, police say
MACON COUNTY — A service truck operator was airlifted with injuries described as serious after a crash on Interstate 72 in Macon County, Illinois State Police said Wednesday night.

The crash, involving three vehicles, happened around 9:15 p.m. at milepost 150, which is near the Argenta exit.  

Police said a preliminary investigation indicated that the service truck was working on another truck on the side of the road. The service truck was then rear-ended by a third truck, causing serious injuries to the service truck driver. The driver of the third truck also was taken to a local area hospital with injuries, police said.

Police said the interstate's eastbound lanes were blocked as of 11:40 p.m.

No further information is being released at this time, but police said a more complete statement would be sent out Thursday morning.

