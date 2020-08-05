Service truck operator airlifted after I-72 crash in Macon County, police say

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Central Illinois' Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

MACON COUNTY — A service truck operator was airlifted with injuries described as serious after a crash on Interstate 72 in Macon County, Illinois State Police said Wednesday night.

The crash, involving three vehicles, happened around 9:15 p.m. at milepost 150, which is near the Argenta exit.

Police said a preliminary investigation indicated that the service truck was working on another truck on the side of the road. The service truck was then rear-ended by a third truck, causing serious injuries to the service truck driver. The driver of the third truck also was taken to a local area hospital with injuries, police said.

Police said the interstate's eastbound lanes were blocked as of 11:40 p.m.

No further information is being released at this time, but police said a more complete statement would be sent out Thursday morning.

