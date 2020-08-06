Service truck operator airlifted after Interstate 72 crash in Macon County, police say

MACON COUNTY — A service truck operator was airlifted with injuries described as serious after a crash on Interstate 72 in Macon County, Illinois State Police said Wednesday night.
The crash, involving three vehicles, happened around 9:15 p.m. at milepost 150, which is near the Argenta exit.
Police said a preliminary investigation indicated that the service truck was working on another truck on the side of the road. The service truck was then rear-ended by a third truck, causing serious injuries to the service truck driver. The driver of the third truck also was taken to a local area hospital with injuries, police said.
Police said the interstate's eastbound lanes were blocked as of 11:40 p.m.
No further information is being released at this time, but police said a more complete statement would be sent out Thursday morning.
Richland plans to introduce local professionals to adjunct faculty opportunities through an employment pipeline that includes a team of representatives for engagement, current professional development programs, a recruitment program and mentorship.