Seven COVID variants found in Macon County

DECATUR — The Macon County Health Department is reporting the presence of seven variants of COVID-19 having been diagnosed in 246 residents.

The most prevalent is the UK variant, with 143 cases, followed by 84 cases of the Brazil variant. Six cases of the California (B.1.429) variant have been found as well as five cases of the Delta variants, four cases of the South African variant, three cases of the Brazil/Gamma variant and one case of the California (B.1.427).

As the number of cases continues to rise, healthcare providers are encouraging the public to stay vigilant and take the proper precautions.

"If you have not received a COVID-19 vaccine, please consider visiting a clinic to receive your doses or contact your healthcare provider to discuss the importance of receiving the vaccine," the health department stated. "Wash your hands with warm water and soap for at least twenty seconds."

For those with no access to water and soap, healthcare professionals suggest using an alcohol-based hand sanitizer with at least 60% alcohol until soap and water is available. Other recommendations include wearing a mask over your nose and mouth when appropriate, practicing safe physical and social distancing when around those outside of your household. If you are sick, stay home.

