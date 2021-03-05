 Skip to main content
Seven new COVID-19 cases reported Friday in Macon County
DECATUR — Health officials on Friday reported seven new cases of COVID-19 in Macon County. 

The Macon County Health Department said the new cases brings the county total to 9,584 positive cases since the pandemic began, and 182 COVID-related deaths. 

Data from the Illinois Department of Public Health on Friday afternoon showed a total of 1,194,702 positive cases and 20,700 COVID-related deaths in the state.

Contact Garrett Karsten at (217) 421-6949. Follow him on Twitter: @GarrettKarsten

