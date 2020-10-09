Several pets rescued in Decatur house fire

DECATUR — The Decatur Fire Department on Friday said several pets were rescued from a house on fire.

Crews were dispatched to the 1800 block of West Grand Avenue at 9:42 p.m. Thursday and found smoke coming from the one-story house, the Decatur Fire Department said in a statement. Heavy fire was seen coming from a window and door.

The fire was knocked down before it got into the attic, the department said. The statement said it appeared to have been caused by a grease fire on a stove.

Two adults "and their pets were going to be staying with relatives due to the heavy fire damage to the residence," the statement said.

