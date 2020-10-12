Several pets rescued in Decatur house fire

DECATUR — Several pets were rescued from a house fire Sunday night.
Firefighters at 8:51 p.m. responded to a report of a fire in a basement, possible with people trapped, in the 1100 block of East Riverside Avenue, the fire department said in a statement early Monday.
Crews arrived to find heavy smoke coming from the one-story house, with the resident reporting everyone inside was out.
The fire was quickly extinguished and is under investigation.
