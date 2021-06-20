Severe storms could hit Central Illinois Sunday

CENTRAL ILLINOIS — Parts of Central Illinois could be in for a couple of rounds of severe thunderstorms Sunday afternoon and evening.

According to the National Weather Service, a line of thunderstorms could clip Bloomington-Normal and areas north later this afternoon. More widespread storms are expected across the region later Sunday night along a cold front.

Damaging winds, perhaps up to 70 mph, are the main threat. Large hail is possible too, especially farther north. There could be a tornado or two associated with a stronger storm, but it's not seen as likely.

"The instability will be decreasing after sunset, so that kind of starts to limit your tornado and hail potential," said Alex Erwin, a meteorologist at the National Weather Service's Lincoln office. "And then when you have strong cold front coming through, you build a line of storms along that front and that allows for damaging wind potential out ahead of that when you have that linear storm mode."

Erwin said the storms could drop a quarter-inch to a half-inch of rain, with higher amounts near Peoria and areas to the northwest.

The first round is expected to come through later this afternoon into early evening. The second round could arrive anywhere between 10 p.m. to after midnight, depending on the location, Erwin said.

