Severe storms could hit Central Illinois Sunday

CENTRAL ILLINOIS — Parts of Central Illinois could be in for a couple of rounds of severe thunderstorms Sunday afternoon and evening.
According to the National Weather Service, a line of thunderstorms could clip Bloomington-Normal and areas north later this afternoon. More widespread storms are expected across the region later Sunday night along a cold front.
Damaging winds, perhaps up to 70 mph, are the main threat. Large hail is possible too, especially farther north. There could be a tornado or two associated with a stronger storm, but it's not seen as likely.
"The instability will be decreasing after sunset, so that kind of starts to limit your tornado and hail potential," said Alex Erwin, a meteorologist at the National Weather Service's Lincoln office. "And then when you have strong cold front coming through, you build a line of storms along that front and that allows for damaging wind potential out ahead of that when you have that linear storm mode."
Erwin said the storms could drop a quarter-inch to a half-inch of rain, with higher amounts near Peoria and areas to the northwest.
The Red Cross tornado app includes a high-pitched siren and warning alert that signals when a tornado warning has been issued, as well as an all-clear alert that lets users know when a tornado warning has expired or has been cancelled. The flood app also sends location-based flood and flash flood watches and warning alerts from the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration. Both apps also include tips on how assemble an emergency kit for your family in the event of a power outage or evacuation, an “I’m Safe” button to let loved ones know you are okay, and a real-time map to help you find the location of Red Cross shelters should you need to leave your home. The apps have a Spanish language toggle switch and can be downloaded by visiting redcross.org/apps.
Pick a safe place in your home for household members to gather during a storm. This should be away from windows, skylights and glass doors that could be broken by strong winds or hail. Protect your animals by ensuring that any outside buildings that house them are protected in the same way as your home. Remove animals from vulnerable doghouses and similar small structures.
Pack a first aid kit and a seven-day supply of essential medications, foods that don’t require cooking or refrigeration and manual can opener, bottled water, flashlights and a battery-powered radio with extra batteries. Also, include copies of important documents like your insurance policies, cell phone chargers, family and emergency contact information, maps of the area and other emergency items for the whole family.
A severe storm WATCH means severe thunderstorms are possible in and near the watch area. People in a watch area should keep informed and be ready to act if a severe thunderstorm warning is issued. A severe storm WARNING means severe weather has been reported by spotters or indicated by radar. Warnings indicate imminent danger to life and property. If you can hear thunder, you are close enough to be in danger from lightning. Seek shelter immediately. The National Weather Service recommends staying inside for at least 30 minutes after the last thunderclap.
