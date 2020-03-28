Severe storms expected this afternoon, evening in Central Illinois

DECATUR — The National Weather Service in Lincoln predicts a significant severe weather outbreak this afternoon and evening. Damaging winds, very large hail, and strong tornadoes are all possible.

Strong west winds are expected through the day Sunday. Gusts into the 35 to 45 mph range are expected.

A severe thunderstorm warning was issued for southern Macon County until 12:15 p.m. A severe thunderstorm was located over Blue Mound, or 12 miles southwest of Decatur, moving east at 45 mph with golf ball-sized hail.

The weather service said people and animals outdoors could be injured, and damage to roofs, siding, windows and vehicles was to be expected.

Contact Valerie Wells at (217) 421-7982.

