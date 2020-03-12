Severe weather predicted in some parts of the Macon County this evening, weather service says

MACON COUNTY — Possible thunderstorms are expected Thursday afternoon through the evening with the most severe weather remaining in southeast areas of the county, according to the National Weather Service at Lincoln.

There is a marginal risk that some of the storms could become severe with damaging winds and hail possible, mainly south of a Jacksonville to Decatur line, the weather service said.

The weather service said a chance of showers are possible before 1 p.m. Thursday with an additional chance of thunderstorms after 3 p.m. Skies will be mostly cloudy with temperatures reaching a high near 60 degrees and rainfall amounts are expected to be between a tenth and a quarter of an inch during the day.

