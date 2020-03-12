Severe weather predicted in some parts of the Macon County this evening, weather service says

MACON COUNTY — Possible thunderstorms are expected Thursday afternoon through the evening with the most severe weather remaining in southeast areas of the county, according to the National Weather Service at Lincoln.
A slight risk of svr storms later this afternoon thru evening S of I-70. Strong to severe storms possible north of this line, but south of a Jacksonville to Paris line. Primary severe weather will be damaging winds. However, hail & an isolated tornado also psbl S of I-70. #ILwx pic.twitter.com/oVJ3m8XZRy— NWS Lincoln IL (@NWSLincolnIL) March 12, 2020
There is a marginal risk that some of the storms could become severe with damaging winds and hail possible, mainly south of a Jacksonville to Decatur line, the weather service said.
The primary severe weather threat this afternoon and evening will be damaging winds, south of a Jacksonville to Paris line. However, an isolated tornado and hail will also be possible south of I-70. #ILwx pic.twitter.com/vO2XVvhOY1— NWS Lincoln IL (@NWSLincolnIL) March 12, 2020
The weather service said a chance of showers are possible before 1 p.m. Thursday with an additional chance of thunderstorms after 3 p.m. Skies will be mostly cloudy with temperatures reaching a high near 60 degrees and rainfall amounts are expected to be between a tenth and a quarter of an inch during the day.
