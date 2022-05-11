 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Severed gas line outside Decatur restaurant prompts evacuations, street closure

DECATUR — A hit-and-run driver caused business evacuations and a partial road shut down Wednesday afternoon when their vehicle hit a meter and severed a natural gas pipeline outside a Decatur restaurant.

Neil Elder, a battalion chief with the Decatur Fire Department, said the alarm call came in at 1:20 p.m. and his crews arrived to find gas gushing from the broken line outside The Wharf at 201 West 1st Drive.

“Unfortunately, it was severed under the shut-off valve and so we weren’t able to shut it off at the meter,” explained Elder. “It was a large gas main that served a commercial building, and we had a free-flow of gas; so we had to evacuate all the surrounding commercial properties.”

The roadway outside the restaurant was also closed off to keep away vehicles and any potential sources of ignition from the gushing gas.

Elder said Ameren Illinois crews had to dig down to find the nearest accessible shut-off valve but said they worked quickly to get the operation done.

“Everything was under control by 3 p.m.,” he added, with no injuries reported.

Contact Tony Reid at (217) 421-7977. Follow him on Twitter: @TonyJReid

