Severed gas line outside Decatur restaurant prompts evacuations, street closure

DECATUR — A hit-and-run driver caused business evacuations and a partial road shut down Wednesday afternoon when their vehicle hit a meter and severed a natural gas pipeline outside a Decatur restaurant.
Neil Elder, a battalion chief with the Decatur Fire Department, said the alarm call came in at 1:20 p.m. and his crews arrived to find gas gushing from the broken line outside The Wharf at 201 West 1st Drive.
“Unfortunately, it was severed under the shut-off valve and so we weren’t able to shut it off at the meter,” explained Elder. “It was a large gas main that served a commercial building, and we had a free-flow of gas; so we had to evacuate all the surrounding commercial properties.”