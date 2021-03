DECATUR— East Whitmer Street will be closed starting 6 a.m. Monday as crews work to repair a sanitary sewer.

Work is expected to continue in the area between South Webster and South Maffit streets until around 3:30 p.m. Friday, March 26. Motorists driving around the work zone are encouraged to use caution and seek alternate routes.

