Sex crime trial for former Decatur high school coach will need another day

DECATUR — In three hours of multiple witness testimony and dueling with the prosecution, a former Decatur high school basketball coach tried to prove to a judge he did not try to lure a then 14-year-old student into a sexual relationship.

Dylan W. Nunn, 30, is acting as his own defense lawyer in a Macon County Circuit Court trial where he denies two counts of indecent solicitation/aggravated criminal sexual abuse. The former freshman girls coach at Eisenhower High School also denies two counts of grooming: using electronic communications to seduce a child into committing sex acts.

The bench trial without a jury before Judge Jeffrey Geisler began July 14 and continued again Wednesday afternoon. But it ran out of time once more and Geisler scheduled a third session for Sept. 23, and set aside the whole day.

Proceedings dragged Wednesday as Special Prosecutor Kate Kurtz repeatedly rose to make objections, which the judge mostly sustained, as Nunn broke legal rules on hearsay evidence and other issues.

Nunn is trying to chip away at the prosecution case by establishing his central defense line that the girl involved, who has previously told the court she had a crush on him, had built up a one-sided fantasy relationship that was not reciprocated.

Nunn called several witnesses, including former student friends of the victim, who said he did not return her obvious affection for him.

“But you will not see one piece of evidence that shows me communicating in an inappropriate way with her,” Nunn said at a previous hearing.

Kurtz, however, alleges that Nunn had done his best to make sure there was no record of salacious messages he exchanged with the girl in a relationship that dates back to 2017. Some evidence, including a picture the girl had sent of herself wearing only underwear, had been recovered after Decatur police used a communications expert with the U.S. Department of Homeland Security to probe Nunn’s cell phone.

Kurtz said the evidence shows Nunn knew how the girl felt about him and returned those feelings and “wanted more and asked for more.”

Another former Eisenhower coach, Matthew E. Krause, is due to face a bench trial later this month. Krause, 30, who coached softball, denies charges of grooming and sexual exploitation involving the same former student.