Sex offender, caught in Decatur shooting investigation, denies failure to list address change

DECATUR — Derrick A. Douglas, a convicted sex offender detectives bumped into while investigating the shooting and wounding of a 3-year-old boy, is now pleading not guilty to a charge he failed to register his current address with police.

Douglas, 20, must keep law enforcement informed about where he is living as part of the requirements of being on the Illinois State Police Sex Offender Registry. Decatur police say Douglas is required to register for life after being convicted of sex offenses when he was aged 10 and 13 that involved victims aged 10 and 6.

A sworn statement signed by Detective Charles Hendricks said Douglas was supposed to be living at an address in Clinton but wasn’t there when Clinton Police made a spot check in September.

On Wednesday Douglas appeared in Macon County Circuit Court and denied violating the sex offender registry rules.

He also told Judge Rodney Forbes he was waiving his right to a preliminary hearing where the judge would have to weigh the facts and decide if there was probable cause to try him. Forbes then scheduled a pretrial hearing for April 4.

The sworn statement describes Douglas being one of the witnesses interviewed on Jan. 4 when police descended on a home in the 500 block of West Sawyer Street after the child was shot. The boy sustained a life-threatening bullet wound to both legs and Douglas appears to be a crucial eye-witness to what happened.

Detectives said he, at first, claimed the home was hit by gunfire from outside but, under questioning, changed his story. He said he had seen the boy sitting on a bed with William A. Hosea IV, with a handgun lying in between them, and suddenly heard a gunshot.

Douglas described how the 20-year-old Hosea had then fled the room while clutching the gun. Hosea appeared in court Tuesday pleading not guilty to the reckless discharge of a firearm and other charges relating to the shooting.

Hosea is now in custody at the Macon County Jail and a check of jail records Thursday showed that Douglas is also incarcerated, with his bail set at $15,000, requiring him to post a bond of $1,500 to be released.

Court records show that Douglas has a previous conviction for breaking sex offender registry rules by failing to register a new address. He had pleaded guilty to the charge in March and was sentenced to 24 months probation.

Contact Tony Reid at (217) 421-7977. Follow him on Twitter: @TonyJReid

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.